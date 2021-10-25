NEET PG 2021 counselling for 505 AIQ begins, check details

New Delhi, Oct 25: The NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent all India quota seats will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

According to the schedule, the last date to register and pay the fee is October 29. The window for choice filling and locking will be available from October 26 to 29.

The institute's will verify their internal candidates on October 30 and the seat allotment results will be declared on November 3. Those who are selected will have to report for admission at the institutes between November 4 and 10.

The registration for round 2 counselling will begin on November 15. This would be followed by a mop up round and stray vacancy round. "NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in round 1 may be added in round 2 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021. Candidates are advised to make an informed decision during choice-filling in Round 1 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021," an official statement read.

The NBE said that the candidates will have to fill in some of the information given in the NEET PG application form during the counselling process. Candidates must keep a copy of the application form and admit card ready for documents. For more details and to register visit mcc.nic.in.

