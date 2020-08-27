NEET,JEE Exams 2020 updates: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to hold exams in the city

India

New Delhi, Aug 31: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has permitted holding of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams in the city, despite objections raised by the Delhi government citing student safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Institutions, as per the new Unlock-4 guidelines, can open for the research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory and experimental works.

Newest First Oldest First BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked his party MLAs to extend all possible helps to the students appearing for the JEE Main and the NEET in view of double disasters like COVID-19 pandemic and flood in 20 districts. A 17-year-old JEE aspirant On Sunday submitted a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country. A total of 17 centres have been set up in Goa where 6,939 students would be appearing for these exams, the minister said in a tweet on Sunday. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has requested Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant to make elaborate security arrangements for conducting the medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE in the coastal state. "I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students." Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Monday. A candidate may appear in B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning depending upon the course/s he/she wishes to pursue. The examinations will be held in Computer Based Mode (CBT) only, except that the questions for Drawing Test of B.Arch. will be held in “Pen & Paper” (offline) mode. Citing the risk of contracting COVID-19, many candidates in Gulf countries said travelling to India to appear for the medical entrance exam NEET is not only stressful but also impractical. Reaching the exam centre is one of the major problems candidates face during the pandemic. To help them out, students and alumni of IITs have promptly come forward and launched a dedicated portal called ‘eduride' to connect with good samaritans who may want to help the needy candidates. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates appearing for the exam should give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid-19 positive. Before reaching the Centre, the examinees need to enter required details in the Undertaking in legible handwriting, put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from the state who appear in the NEET, JEE examinations. The letter said the issues required urgent and kind attention of the court and added that the decision of the government to hold NEET and JEE examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic is a “clear violation of Article 21 of the Constitution in as much as it forces all students, who wish to participate in the said examinations, to either endanger their lives and health by exposing themselves to the virus or risk their academic future by losing a chance to appear in the said entrance examinations.” Two students including a third year law student and a student of class 12th have written a joint letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde seeking postponement of JEE and NEET on humanitarian grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic. JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) will be held on October 8. Registration will start on October 5 at jeeadv.ac.in. Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat can check the previous year cut off ranks for reference and have an idea about the ranks required to get admitted in one of the top NITs. Three leaders of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday sat on indefinite hunger strike demanding that JEE and NEET 2020 be postponed. Subramanian Swamy in his recent tweet has said that if CMs seeking postponement of JEE and NEET exams had "not intervened", he would have tried to meet PM Modi and take ‘one last chance’, which now he cannot take. IIT Delhi Director urges Institute’s alumni to help the students who will appear for the exams. As per reports, a new portal is to be launched for students soon to help the students. State government of Uttarakhand to take necessary protective measures to conduct NEET, JEE exams that includes enforcing necessary physical distancing and limiting the number of students at each center conducting the entrance exams. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday evening instructed all the district magistrates to do the needful. Soon after PM Modi today spoke to the nation on ‘Mann ki Baat’ where he discussed about making ‘toys for the world’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat and. In his latest tweet he said that JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said examinees living in containment zones would be allowed to move out to appear for the exams. The Odisha government has lifted shutdown in seven cities where the JEE and NEET examination will be held in the state. IIT Delhi alumni have also set up a dedicated registration portal for the needy JEE Main and NEET 2020 aspirants to help them with logistics. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that 90 per cent of the applicants from West Bengal are willing to sit for the NEET and the JEE examinations and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “ruining” their future. 546 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 214 from Jammu division and 332 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 36,377 including 7,672 active cases, 28,020 recoveries and 685 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a meeting with health officials, regarding the next phase of UNLOCK in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged from All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) soon, a hospital statement said on Saturday. The Union Home Minister was admitted on August 18 for post-COVID care. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was initially treated at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. On behalf of Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in SC to stall NEET exam. The case has been filed in my name. The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the SC which will safeguard the student community: R K R Anantharaman, Puducherry MLA On behalf of Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in SC to stall NEET exam. The case has been filed in my name. The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the SC which will safeguard the student community: R K R Anantharaman, Puducherry MLA There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September: State Government Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021. Following up on the meeting of the opposition CMs called by Sonia Gandhi yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has asked the State's Attorney General to file a review petition in the Supreme Court, asking for the exams to be postponed. After a day filled with voices asking for JEE and NEET 2020 to be postponed, experts and academicians have come forth to answer the queries and request that no further postponement of the examinations should be allowed. Continuing the public push to postpone the examinaitons, an online petition was started on change.org to postpone JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. The petition, started 6 days ago, has garnered over 1 lakh signatures so far. In another news, NTA has reported that over 14 lakh admit cards have been downloaded since the services were activated on the NEET website. Voicing cocerns over possible delay of JEE and NEET 2020 examination, Education Secretary Amit Khare has said that the examinations must be conducted now to save the academic year. Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021. Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has also voiced his dissent against the decision to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 examination. "Exams for life. This will not work, this will not work," he tweeted in Hindi on social media, calling for the exams to be postponed till the situation was normal again. Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government amid the ongoing chorus against upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid a record rise of daily Covid-19 cases in India. "Despite opposition from everyone, BJP government is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE. Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country & yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?," Siddaramaiah said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone this morning and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE in view of Covid-19 situation and also as many parts of our state are in the grip of flood, which is why students may face difficulties in appearing in the exam. "Traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional & yet students are expected NOT to be anxious to write exams. PM Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams. #AntiStudentsModiGovt," said Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directed the state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the NEET-JEE exams. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE -- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to dispense with NEET this year and promulgate an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on class 12 marks, as it flagged concerns about safety of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Many students from across the country are protesting against the upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid Covid-19. Amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Tiwari said that holding entrance exams is crucial for admission to engineering and medical colleges. NEET & JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET 2020 -- any further will mean compromising the future of students. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. At the entry point, the temperature of the students and staff would be taken. If the body temperature of a candidate is more than 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, they will be taken to another room. If the individual's temperature does not come to normal in some time, they will be permitted to take the exam in a separate room. To download the NEET UG Admit card, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students "pledge their lives to take the exams." Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the opposition parties seeking that the two important examinations for admission to medical and engineering courses in premier institutes of India be deferred. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. "The pandemic has already disrupted the academic plans of many students and institutions and we don't see the virus going away anytime soon. We should not let this be a zero academic year as it might have consequences on the bright future of several students," Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, told PTI. JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Central Government should not conduct NEET-JEE 2020 exams due to rising COVID19 infections in the country. Tomorrow, we will hold protest against the Centre over its decision to conduct the exams: Rajasthan Education Minister and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra