YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    NEET,JEE Exams 2020 updates: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to hold exams in the city

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has permitted holding of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams in the city, despite objections raised by the Delhi government citing student safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Meanwhile, Higher Education Institutions, as per the new Unlock-4 guidelines, can open for the research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory and experimental works.

    NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: Several top leaders demand Centre to postpone the examination

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:14 PM, 31 Aug
    BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked his party MLAs to extend all possible helps to the students appearing for the JEE Main and the NEET in view of double disasters like COVID-19 pandemic and flood in 20 districts.
    12:08 PM, 31 Aug
    A 17-year-old JEE aspirant On Sunday submitted a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.
    11:56 AM, 31 Aug
    A total of 17 centres have been set up in Goa where 6,939 students would be appearing for these exams, the minister said in a tweet on Sunday.
    11:36 AM, 31 Aug
    Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has requested Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant to make elaborate security arrangements for conducting the medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE in the coastal state.
    11:28 AM, 31 Aug
    "I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students." Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Monday.
    11:02 AM, 31 Aug
    A candidate may appear in B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning depending upon the course/s he/she wishes to pursue.
    10:37 AM, 31 Aug
    The examinations will be held in Computer Based Mode (CBT) only, except that the questions for Drawing Test of B.Arch. will be held in “Pen & Paper” (offline) mode.
    10:24 AM, 31 Aug
    Citing the risk of contracting COVID-19, many candidates in Gulf countries said travelling to India to appear for the medical entrance exam NEET is not only stressful but also impractical.
    9:58 AM, 31 Aug
    Reaching the exam centre is one of the major problems candidates face during the pandemic. To help them out, students and alumni of IITs have promptly come forward and launched a dedicated portal called ‘eduride' to connect with good samaritans who may want to help the needy candidates.
    9:42 AM, 31 Aug
    In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates appearing for the exam should give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid-19 positive. Before reaching the Centre, the examinees need to enter required details in the Undertaking in legible handwriting, put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place.
    9:19 AM, 31 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from the state who appear in the NEET, JEE examinations.
    9:10 AM, 31 Aug
    The letter said the issues required urgent and kind attention of the court and added that the decision of the government to hold NEET and JEE examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic is a “clear violation of Article 21 of the Constitution in as much as it forces all students, who wish to participate in the said examinations, to either endanger their lives and health by exposing themselves to the virus or risk their academic future by losing a chance to appear in the said entrance examinations.”
    8:51 AM, 31 Aug
    Two students including a third year law student and a student of class 12th have written a joint letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde seeking postponement of JEE and NEET on humanitarian grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:30 AM, 31 Aug
    JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) will be held on October 8. Registration will start on October 5 at jeeadv.ac.in.
    8:18 AM, 31 Aug
    Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat can check the previous year cut off ranks for reference and have an idea about the ranks required to get admitted in one of the top NITs.
    8:12 AM, 31 Aug
    Three leaders of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday sat on indefinite hunger strike demanding that JEE and NEET 2020 be postponed.
    3:13 PM, 30 Aug
    Subramanian Swamy in his recent tweet has said that if CMs seeking postponement of JEE and NEET exams had "not intervened", he would have tried to meet PM Modi and take ‘one last chance’, which now he cannot take.
    3:12 PM, 30 Aug
    IIT Delhi Director urges Institute’s alumni to help the students who will appear for the exams. As per reports, a new portal is to be launched for students soon to help the students.
    3:12 PM, 30 Aug
    State government of Uttarakhand to take necessary protective measures to conduct NEET, JEE exams that includes enforcing necessary physical distancing and limiting the number of students at each center conducting the entrance exams. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday evening instructed all the district magistrates to do the needful.
    3:12 PM, 30 Aug
    Soon after PM Modi today spoke to the nation on ‘Mann ki Baat’ where he discussed about making ‘toys for the world’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat and. In his latest tweet he said that JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’.
    10:44 PM, 29 Aug
    The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said examinees living in containment zones would be allowed to move out to appear for the exams.
    10:44 PM, 29 Aug
    The Odisha government has lifted shutdown in seven cities where the JEE and NEET examination will be held in the state.
    10:44 PM, 29 Aug
    IIT Delhi alumni have also set up a dedicated registration portal for the needy JEE Main and NEET 2020 aspirants to help them with logistics.
    10:43 PM, 29 Aug
    Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that 90 per cent of the applicants from West Bengal are willing to sit for the NEET and the JEE examinations and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “ruining” their future.
    6:12 PM, 29 Aug
    546 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 214 from Jammu division and 332 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 36,377 including 7,672 active cases, 28,020 recoveries and 685 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    6:11 PM, 29 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a meeting with health officials, regarding the next phase of UNLOCK in the state.
    5:31 PM, 29 Aug
    Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged from All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) soon, a hospital statement said on Saturday. The Union Home Minister was admitted on August 18 for post-COVID care. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was initially treated at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram.
    2:17 PM, 29 Aug
    On behalf of Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in SC to stall NEET exam. The case has been filed in my name. The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the SC which will safeguard the student community: R K R Anantharaman, Puducherry MLA
    2:17 PM, 29 Aug
    On behalf of Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in SC to stall NEET exam. The case has been filed in my name. The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the SC which will safeguard the student community: R K R Anantharaman, Puducherry MLA
    9:10 AM, 29 Aug
    There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September: State Government
    READ MORE

    More NEET News

    Read more about:

    neet jee supreme court

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X