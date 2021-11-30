NEET 2021: SC rejects plea seeking deletion of physics question

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, nov 30: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking deletion of a question in the Physics section alleging translation error. The Centre told the court that a three member panel could not find any discrepancy in the question asked.

"We would have looked more into it if it was a law paper. But least of all if its Physics. We have to draw the line.It would be beyond the remit of this court to indulge in this exercise. The panel of experts has submitted their opinion. We are unable to interfere. We dismiss it," a Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna said.

3 experts panel by the centre- Professor from IIT Guwahati, one Prof from Delhi Technical University and one from another institution found no discrepancy in the question in physics. The answer is the same whether for English paper or Hindi papers, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:37 [IST]