NEET UG 2021 result to be declared soon: Here is the link to check

NTA set to release NEET UG 2021 soon: Here are the details

NEET 2021: Answer key first, results soon as MCC updates website

NEET 2021: Have the results been delayed

NEET 2021: Full list of websites for AIQ, State Quota medical admission

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The NEET 2021 result was announced by the National Testing Agency. The same is available on the official website.

The agency will not send data of the qualified candidates to the Directorate General of Health Services and the Ministry of AYUSH. Following this counselling agencies will begin the registration process for the undergraduate medical admissions.

Eligibility criteria, schedule and other counselling related information will be posed on the official website. Below you can check all the websites for the NEET 2021 All India Quota Counselling and NEET 2021 State Quota Counselling.

NEET 2021 All India Quota Counselling websites:

mcc.nic.in: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

aaccc.gov.in: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)

Veterinary Council of India (VCI): To be announced shortly

NEET 2021 State Quota Counselling:

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

NEET 2021: Other websites to also check for information on medical education in India:

National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in

Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in

Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:19 [IST]