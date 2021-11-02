YouTube
    NEET 2021: Full list of websites for AIQ, State Quota medical admission

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The NEET 2021 result was announced by the National Testing Agency. The same is available on the official website.

    NEET 2021: Full list of websites for AIQ, State Quota medical admission

    The agency will not send data of the qualified candidates to the Directorate General of Health Services and the Ministry of AYUSH. Following this counselling agencies will begin the registration process for the undergraduate medical admissions.

    Eligibility criteria, schedule and other counselling related information will be posed on the official website. Below you can check all the websites for the NEET 2021 All India Quota Counselling and NEET 2021 State Quota Counselling.

    NEET 2021 All India Quota Counselling websites:

    mcc.nic.in: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

    aaccc.gov.in: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)

    Veterinary Council of India (VCI): To be announced shortly

    NEET 2021 State Quota Counselling:

    Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

    Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

    Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

    Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

    Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

    Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

    Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

    Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

    Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

    Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

    Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

    Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

    Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

    Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

    Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

    Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

    Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

    Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

    Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

    Odisha: ojee.nic.in

    Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

    Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

    Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

    Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

    Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

    Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

    Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

    West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

    NEET 2021: Other websites to also check for information on medical education in India:

    National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in

    Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in

    Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:19 [IST]
