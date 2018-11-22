NEET 2019: Nine days to go, fill applications soon at nta.ac.in

New Delhi, Nov 22: There are nine days remaining to fill the online application for the NEET 2019. The applications can be filled online on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the applications forms for NEET 2019 entrance exam on 1st November 2018. The online application counter will close on 30th November.

The registration form was released along with the schedule for the exams by the NTA.

This time, NEET will be held in pen and paper mode only. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, in a single slot. Numerous states are fighting for the exam to be held in its regional language. However, as per the notice so far it will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

All the dates for NEET have been released. Many students are of the view that only the exam date has been released. However, the Agency has announced all the important dates. The registration for NEET 2019 is open from November 01 to 30. Admit card downloading will begin from April 15, 2018, and after the examination, the result will be announced on June 05, 2018. To fill in the application forms go to www.nta.ac.in.