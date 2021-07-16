Into the deep: Ahmedabad’s Science City gets a boost! Nature Park, Aquatic, Robotic Galleries and more!

Need to focus on 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach, PM tells CMs of 6 states

New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via video conferencing to discuss the COVID19 related situation in these states.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his worry over the growing number of cases and said,''We are at a point where there are talks about a possible 3rd wave of COVID. In last few days, around 80% of new cases have come from these 6 states.''

''The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID19,'' He said.

PM Modi emphasized that the strategy of testing tracking and treatment is a proven strategy in dealing with the situation.

;;We need to move ahead with a focus on 'Test-Track-Treat- Vaccinate' approach,'' PM Modi tells CMs of 6 states with high positivity rate.

Referring to the recent Cabinet approval of Rs 23000 crore package for improving the infrastructure for testing and treatment, the Prime Minister said,''The States must use funds from this package to strengthen health infrastructure. Infrastructural gaps need to be filled. There is also a need to focus on rural areas.''

