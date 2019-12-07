Need to be alert against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delh, Dec 07: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has no extra-territorial ambitions but asked the armed forces to be alert against Pakistan "which pursues terrorism as a matter of state policy".

Addressing the Passing Out Parade of the Indian Military Academy here as the reviewing officer, Singh asked the cadets commissioned into the armed forces Saturday to take the message of service and peace to the world but be prepared to deal with a neighbour like Pakistan.

"Despite suffering defeat at the hands of India in several wars, Pakistan continues to pursue terrorism as a matter of state policy. Non-state actors in Pakistan are so strong that those in the political centrestage look no more than mere puppets in their hands," Singh said.

India has been accusing Pakistan of failing to curb terrorism emanating from its soil. In fact, the Indian leadership has blamed Pakistan for making terrorism its state policy.

The roots of all major terrorist attacks in India - whether on civilian targets or military - have been connected to Pakistan.

Chiefs of major terrorist groups that operate in Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Lashkar-e-Taiba), Maulana Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and Sayeed Salahudeen (Hizb-ul Mujahideen) - have been seen openly moving around in the country and spewing venom against India.