Need my promotion, judge hearing Babri case tells SC

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by a sessions court judge hearing the Babri Masjid case in which he had challenged the denial of promotion.

S K Yadav said that he had been denied promotion because the SC ordered that he should not budge until the trial in the case is completed. The Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to the plea. The court also issued notices to the UP government on his plea in which he sought to vacate the stay on his promotion.

The court however asked the judge on how he intends to complete the trial involving top BJP leaders like L K Advani, Kalyan Singh among others within the stipulated period of 2 years as decided by the SC on April 19 last year.