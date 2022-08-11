India
    Nearly 25 people feared trapped after massive fire breaks out at Jamnagar hotel in Gujarat

    Jamnagar, Aug 11: A massive fire broke out at Alento Hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday evening, police said. The hotel is located 25 kms away from Jamnagar city center towards Dwarka.

    The massive fire breaks out at a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday evening. (Screengrab)

    According to India Today reports, around 25 people are feared to be trapped in the fire at a 36-room Alento hotel.

    The fire reportedly might have been caused due to a short circuit, initial reports suggest.

    Saurabh Parghi, Jamnagar Collector said,''The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel & hotel staff. All are safe. 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness & have been admitted to the hospital.''

    Meanwhile, 20 fire fighters have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

    More GUJARAT News  

