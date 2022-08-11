Nearly 25 people feared trapped after massive fire breaks out at Jamnagar hotel in Gujarat

PM Modi lays foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Gujarat

Jamnagar, Aug 11: A massive fire broke out at Alento Hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday evening, police said. The hotel is located 25 kms away from Jamnagar city center towards Dwarka.

According to India Today reports, around 25 people are feared to be trapped in the fire at a 36-room Alento hotel.

The fire reportedly might have been caused due to a short circuit, initial reports suggest.

Four drown, 17 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna river in UP's Banda

Saurabh Parghi, Jamnagar Collector said,''The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel & hotel staff. All are safe. 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness & have been admitted to the hospital.''

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bxCPPe3Cec — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, 20 fire fighters have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.