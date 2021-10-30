Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others get bail in drugs on cruise case

NDPS court grants bail to seven more accused in cruise drugs case

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 30: A special court on Saturday granted bail to alleged drug peddler Aachit Kumar and six others arrested in a drugs seizure case. With this, 12 of the 20 arrested accused have got bail in the high-profile case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused.

The NDPS court had earlier denied bail to Aryan Khan and the Shah Rukh Khan's son was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday along with his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The NCB had claimed that it had arrested Aachit Kumar based on the statements of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

Special court judge V V Patil on Saturday granted bail to the seven accused.

The NCB had alleged that he used to supply drugs to Aryan Khan. Nupur Satija, Gomit Chopra, Gopalji Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora's bail pleas were allowed by the special court.

However, the detailed bail order is yet to be made available. On October 26, the special court had granted bail to two other accused in the case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu. They were the first ones to get bail in this case.

On Saturday, Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Jail where he was lodged for 22 days after he was arrested in the case.

PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 15:12 [IST]