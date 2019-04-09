NDA expected to win 279 seats, UPA 149: Survey

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The BJP led NDA is expected to get 279 out of the 543 seats, an opinion survey conducted by the Times Now-VMR says.

The poll projects that the UPA led by the Congress would get 149 seats. The other parties not aligned to the BJP or Congress would end up with 115, the survey predicts. The survey was carried out between March 22 and April 4 2019.

In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP combine would end up with 27 seats, the survey states. The NDA would end up with 50 seats, while the Congress would bag 3.

In Madhya Pradesh, the survey predicts 20 out of 29 for the BJP and 18 of 25 in Rajasthan. The Congress on the other hand would win 9 in MP and 7 in Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, the UPA is projected to win 8 of the 11 seats, while the NDA would bag 3.

Advantage NDA says pre-poll survey

The NDA would made gains in Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The NDA would bag 9 in Bengal, 38 in Maharashtra and 12 in Odisha. The Trinamool Congress would win 31 seats in Bengal, while the BJD would end top with just 8 in Odisha.

In Karnataka, the BJP would win 16 while the Congress-JD(S), 12. In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party would win 20 of the 25 seats, while in Telangana the TRS would end up with 14 of the 17 seats.

In Kerala, the Congress led UDF would win, 17 of the 20 seats, while the LDF may end up with 2. The BJP is expected to win 1.

In Assam the NDA will win 8, while the UPA would get four. In Punjab, the UPA will win 11, while the NDA would get 2 seats, the survey states. In Haryana, it would be 8 and 2 for the NDA and UPA respectively.

In Delhi, the NDA is expected to win all 7 seats, while in Himachal Pradesh, the alliance would win 3. Here the UPA would get just 1 seat. In Uttarakhand, the BJP would bag all five seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the JKNC would end up with 4 seats, while the NDA is expected to win 2, the survey also states.