NCW seeks Bengal DGP's intervention in alleged involvement of TMC leader in gang rape

    Kolkata, Aug 22: Taking cognisance of media reports, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the West Bengal DGP's intervention in a case of alleged gang rape of a woman, in which a panchayat member of the TMC and three of his accomplices have been named as accused.

    According to media reports, the woman was allegedly raped by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member and three of his accomplices in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, when she demanded that he return the "cut money" she had paid in return for making her a beneficiary in a housing scheme.

    Reacting to the media reports, the NCW said it was anguished by the incident and condemned the crime allegedly committed by a person holding a responsible position in the society. "The accused is an elected representative supposed to safeguard the interest of his people and on the contrary, he has committed two crimes, one he has taken bribe from people to get them benefits of a social scheme, wherein he is the custodian to ensure that the benefits reach deserving people, and secondly, he has disrespected her and raped her with his accomplices," the NCW said in a statement.

    The women's body also said it had served a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, urging him to immediately intervene in the matter and send a detailed action-taken report.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
