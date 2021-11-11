NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends 5 cr legal notice to Devendra Fadnavis

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 11: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a legal notice to former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for "defamatory and false allegations against him and demands Rs 5 Cr on account of mental torture, agony and financial loss."

Nilofer Malik Khan, Malik's daughter, shared the legal notice on Twitter and wrote, "False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. This defamation notice is for the false claims & statements which Mr. @Dev_Fadnavis has put on my family. We will not back down. [sic]"

It comes after Devendra Fadnavis made several allegations of land dealing by Nawab Malik's family with underworld people. Sameer Khan was earlier arrested in a drug case and is now out on bail.

Fadnavis had spoken about this case on a television channel. "The chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you. The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client's house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you," the legal notice for defamation said.

In the last week, Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik have made several allegations against each other.

While Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld, Malik made allegations of "criminalisation of politics."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:29 [IST]