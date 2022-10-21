NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea rejected in the 100-crore extortion scam

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 21: A Mumbai court on Friday rejected a bail petition of former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion matter being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special CBI court judge S H Gwalani ruled that the case involves a huge amount of money and the court needs to consider the impact of economic implications of the case.

"In the present case it is found clear that huge amount (of money) is involved in which economy of nation is involved and economy of country needs to be considered," the court observed.

Deshmukh (71), was arrested on November 2 in 2021 and has been in judicial custody. He is now admitted to a private hospital last week for coronary angiography.

SC snubs ED plea to scrap Anil Deshmukh's bail in money laundering case

Last year, top cop IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, the then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, also levelled similar allegations against him. The high court had in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry.

Following the probe, the CBI registered a first information report (FIR) against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power.

In April 2021, Deshmukh resigned as the home minister after the high court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled against him by Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 16:38 [IST]