    NCP dissolves all its units with immediate effect

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday dissolved all its department and cells with immediate effects.

    NCP dissolves all its units with immediate effect
    File Photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

    Through a letter, National General Secretary of the party, Praful Patel, with the approval of party president Sharad Pawar, informed of the dissolution of the departments and cells 'with immediate effect'.

    The letter by Patel has been CC'ed to Pawar as well as all heads of departments and cells of the party.

