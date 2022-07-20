What ED said about Nawab Mallik’s alleged links to the D-Gang

Rebel Shiv Sena NCP, Congress for turmoil says it was becoming impossible to work

The escape of Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil from Uddhav camp is straight out of a Bollywood flick

NCP, Cong traditional rivals; we want natural alliance: Another rebel Shiv Sena MLA [Video]

NCP dissolves all its units with immediate effect

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday dissolved all its department and cells with immediate effects.

Through a letter, National General Secretary of the party, Praful Patel, with the approval of party president Sharad Pawar, informed of the dissolution of the departments and cells 'with immediate effect'.

The letter by Patel has been CC'ed to Pawar as well as all heads of departments and cells of the party.

#BREAKING | NCP dissolves all its departments and cells with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/xaMHC5eTxI — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) July 20, 2022