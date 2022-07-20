For Quick Alerts
NCP dissolves all its units with immediate effect
India
Mumbai, July 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday dissolved all its department and cells with immediate effects.
Through a letter, National General Secretary of the party, Praful Patel, with the approval of party president Sharad Pawar, informed of the dissolution of the departments and cells 'with immediate effect'.
The letter by Patel has been CC'ed to Pawar as well as all heads of departments and cells of the party.
#BREAKING | NCP dissolves all its departments and cells with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/xaMHC5eTxI— Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) July 20, 2022
