NCM’s anti-ragging guidelines for medical colleges: Read here

New Delhi, Nov 24: The National Medical Commission has released anti-ragging guidelines for the prevention and prohibition of ragging in medical colleges and institutions.

The NMC has asked all medical exam and counselling entities and medical colleges to include the anti-ragging regulations in their information brochure.

NMC anti-ragging guidelines for medical institutions:

Before the academic session starts, the Head of the institution shall convene and address a meeting of various functionaries or agencies, such as hostel wardens, representatives of students, parents or guardians, faculty, district administration including the police, to discuss the measures for curbing ragging

Head of institution shall constitute Anti-Ragging Committees, Anti-Ragging Squads and other such committees which ensure prohibition and prevention of ragging.

Immediate action must be taken on receiving the information of an incident of ragging, the anti-ragging squad or an appropriate authority shall make an immediate on-the-spot enquiry and submit a report or recommendations to the head of the Institution

The contact numbers, details of control room, helpline and the personnel related to anti-ragging activities shall be prominently displayed, provided and easily available to freshers

Colleges must conduct anti ragging drives and spread awareness among the students.

Every medical college shall seek assistance of professional counsellors or in-house counsellors as available in the Department of Psychiatry before the commencement of the academic session, to be available for counselling students.

Authorities must take measures to encourage healthy interaction between freshers and seniors..

At the time of admission, students and parents must submit an undertaking that states that students will not get involved in any sort of ragging in or outside the premises.

Medical colleges or institutions shall stagger the dates of admission in a way that the fresh batch gets admitted before the commencement of new sessions of senior batches.

Institutions must ensure video-surveillance that covers all possible areas of the college's premises. Every spot where ragging was once reported or can be done should be invigilated properly.

