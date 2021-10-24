YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCB's Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai top cop, seeks protection from action on 'false charges'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 24: Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is at the centre of controversy surround the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, requested Mumbai police commissioner to ensure no legal action is falsely carried out against him based on "ulterior motives".

    Sameer Wankhede

    In a letter, Wankhede stated that he came to know that some ''precipitate'' legal action for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.

    He further mentioned that Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General (DG) of NCB for necessary action.

    Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

    He requested the police commissioner to ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives.

    Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, a panch witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has made startling allegations of pay-offs between KP Gosavi, (a private person at the NCB raid whose picture with Aryan Khan went viral), the investigating officer and NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others.

    Sail claimed he heard Gosavi telling D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they ''have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede''.

    In a notarised affidavit, Sail revealed that Rs 50 lakh was delivered to Gosavi by two persons, and he later returned Rs 38 lakh.

    More NARCOTICS News  

    Read more about:

    narcotics drugs shah rukh khan

    Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 22:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X