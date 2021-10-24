NCB's Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai top cop, seeks protection from action on 'false charges'

Mumbai, Oct 24: Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is at the centre of controversy surround the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, requested Mumbai police commissioner to ensure no legal action is falsely carried out against him based on "ulterior motives".

In a letter, Wankhede stated that he came to know that some ''precipitate'' legal action for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.

He further mentioned that Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General (DG) of NCB for necessary action.

Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

He requested the police commissioner to ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives.

Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, a panch witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has made startling allegations of pay-offs between KP Gosavi, (a private person at the NCB raid whose picture with Aryan Khan went viral), the investigating officer and NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others.

Sail claimed he heard Gosavi telling D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they ''have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede''.

In a notarised affidavit, Sail revealed that Rs 50 lakh was delivered to Gosavi by two persons, and he later returned Rs 38 lakh.

Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 22:17 [IST]