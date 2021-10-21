NCB officer Sameer Wankhede condemns Malik's comments: My morale will not go down, I will work even better

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 21: Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede on Thursday condemned Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's comments against him and said he will initiate legal action for making false allegations.

Hours after Nawab Malik threatened him that he would lose his job in a year, Sameer Wankhede admitted that he had gone to the Maldives, but denied visiting Dubai. "The word 'extortion' is a disgusting term. I did go to the Maldives after taking the competent authority's permission. I went with my children and family after taking the government's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable," said Sameer Wankhede.

He added, "I've never been to Dubai, whatever time he's stating that. There are mechanisms to check where a person is. So, it's completely false. I've never been to Dubai with my sister - what he's mentioning during the date and time. So, it's false and completely condemnable."

The NCB officer said that he is just a government employee doing his duty sincerely and he welcomes Nawab Malik's decision to send him to jail for serving the country by trying to eliminate the drugs menace.

He further stated people can verify his claims through his passport and visa. He also slammed the verbal attacks being made against his family members while announcing that he would take legal action against the minister.

"My morale will not go down, it will only become even stronger. I will work even better," Wankhede concluded.

Continuing his attack on Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday accused him of "extortion" while questioning what his sister Yasmeen Wankhede was doing in the Maldives.

The 62-year-old leader then called the NCB officer to be a puppet who files false cases against people. "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he will lose his job within a year. You came to jail us, people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases," he added.

Malik threatened to send Wankehede to jail and accused him of working at the behest of centre. The NCP leader said, "Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today."