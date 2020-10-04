NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, investigating drug angle in Sushant case, tests positive for Covid

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 04: KPS Malhotra, deputy director in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is investigating the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case of Singh''s death.

"It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.