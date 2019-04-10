Naxals had frighteningly specific details on BJP MLAs convoy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: In one of the deadliest attacks, the naxalites ambushed a BJP MLAs convoy in Chhattisgarh. The incident claimed five lives including that of the MLA Bhima Mandavi.

The preliminary probe that is being conducted points to several issues, which also includes, the specific manner in which the attack was carried out. For one, the MLAs car was a bullet proof and the naxalites managed a precision strike.

The Improvised Exclusive Device (IED) was planted to such perfection that it exploded when the MLAs Mahindra Scorpio went over it. This points to the fact that the naxalites were well aware of the exact details regarding the movement of the convoy.

Moreover the attack came in the wake of specific intelligence alerts being issued in the month of March. The naxalites had also circulated posters a day before the attack calling for a total boycott of the polls.

According to Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Pallava, the MLA had been fore-warned against taking the route as it was suspected to be heavily mined. DGP D M Awasti told the media that a contingent of 50 DRG personnel from Dantewada had accompanied the MLA to Netapur, Tannenar, Metapal and then to Dantewada. The MLA had asked for the DRG security to be withdrawn as his campaign had ended, the DGP also said.

The DGP also said that the inspector had spoken with the MLA for two minutes and has asked him not to take the route in the absence of a Road Opening Party, but he did not listen.