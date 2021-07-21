Naxals from Telangana were in the process of making grenade launchers, IEDs: NIA

Using govt jobs as covers how Hizbul chief’s sons facilitated funds from Saudi to further terror in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 21: The National Investigation Agency carried out searches in Telangana in connection with a naxal related case. During the searches the NIA recovered metal plates and pieces, Iron pipes and circles/coins/billas suspected to be used for making IEDs and Grenade Launchers.

Various other incriminating documents and explosive substances including slurry sticks and electric detonators were also recovered during the searches. The case was first registered in February at the Dummugudem police station in Telangana.

Eight persons including four under ground workers of the CPI(Maoist) were booked following the recovery of explosive materials including 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 Gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire. The accused persons Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah were in the process of delivering the same to Hidma, the Commander of the PLGA 1st Battalion of the CPI (Maoist) in Chattisgarh. Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 8:27 [IST]