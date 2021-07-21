YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naxals from Telangana were in the process of making grenade launchers, IEDs: NIA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: The National Investigation Agency carried out searches in Telangana in connection with a naxal related case. During the searches the NIA recovered metal plates and pieces, Iron pipes and circles/coins/billas suspected to be used for making IEDs and Grenade Launchers.

    Naxals from Telangana were in the process of making grenade launchers, IEDs: NIA
    Representational Image

    Various other incriminating documents and explosive substances including slurry sticks and electric detonators were also recovered during the searches. The case was first registered in February at the Dummugudem police station in Telangana.

    ITBP jawan killed in encounter with naxalsITBP jawan killed in encounter with naxals

    Eight persons including four under ground workers of the CPI(Maoist) were booked following the recovery of explosive materials including 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 Gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire. The accused persons Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah were in the process of delivering the same to Hidma, the Commander of the PLGA 1st Battalion of the CPI (Maoist) in Chattisgarh. Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA said.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency naxals telangana

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X