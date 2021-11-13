Naxals disguised as forest officials procured arms, planned to wreck havoc in Telangana

New Delhi, Nov 13: The National Investigation Agency has charged seven naxalites and conspirators in the Dummuguden Maoist case registered in Telangana. The NIA named Muthu Nagraj, Kommarajula, Sura Sarah, Madvi Hima, K Sambaiah, Madam Kosi and V Swamy in the chargesheet.

The probe by the NIA revealed that the top members of the naxalite group hatched a criminal conspiracy to wage a war against the government. They had planned on carrying out terrorist acts against the security personnel. The NIA further said that these members had procured a large quantity of explosives, steel pipes, steel billas and iron plates, lathe machine and other items through the Over Ground Workers.

The naxals were planning on making bombs, land mines and other indigenous weapons, the NIA has also learnt.

In the month of February this year, the naxals provided explosive materials including 500 kilograms of booster, 400 gelatin sticks, 400 electric detonators, 5,500 non electric detonators, 5.490 metres of safety fuse and other materials. This was fraudulently procured from the licenced firms in Andhra Pradesh and telangana. The material was transported by the naxalites disguised as forest department officials and delivered in the forest at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh area, the NIA said.

