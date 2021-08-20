Naxal involved in killing of 30 policemen arrested

YouTube
    Chatra, Aug 20: In a major success, security forces on Thursday arrested a senior leader of the CPI(Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head and allegedly involved in the killing of 30 policemen, in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an official said according to news agency PTI.

    Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Chatra Police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched an operation in Barwadih forest of Simaria police station area and arrested Ramesh Ganjhu, Regional Committee of the Maoists of Magadha region.

    He has been on the run for around 20 years, Jharkhand Police spokesperson, Inspector General of Police AV Homkar, told PTI.

    Fighting a naxal plague which caused destruction at many levels: NIAFighting a naxal plague which caused destruction at many levels: NIA

    Ganjhu alias Azad alias Ankit alias Harikesh was wanted in at least 45 criminal cases in Palamu, Latehar and Chatra districts of the state and Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar.

    The police have also recovered ₹ 1.5 lakh in cash from the arrested Maoist who is allegedly involved in the killing of more than 30 police personnel and many villagers in several attacks.

    Homkar said that the state police have declared a reward of ₹ 15 lakh on his head.

    In 2014, Ganjhu also led an attack on rival outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee and shot dead 16 of its members in Chhotki Kaurian village in Palamu, he said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:07 [IST]
