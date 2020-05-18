  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrives in Budhana for Eid, placed under 14-day home quarantine

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, May 18: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar from Mumbai, police said on Monday.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrives in Budhana for Eid, placed under 14-day home quarantine

    Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

    He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Singh said.

    Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family. He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    eid muzaffarnagar mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X