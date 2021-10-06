No bail for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drugs case, to remain in NCB custody till October 7

Nawab Malik alleges BJP-NCB collusion in drugs-on-cruise case, Aryan Khan's arrest

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 06: NCP leader Nawab Malik, on Wednesday, suspected the BJP's role in the drugs-on-cruise case and Aryan Khan's arrest.

Addressing a press conference, Malik alleged that BJP leaders are part of the NCB raid that took place onboard a Mumbai cruise on Saturday night.

He also released a few videos, purportedly of the raid. A man who is seen escorting Aryan Khan in one of the videos was not an NCB official, and his social media profile states that he is a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur, the NCP leader alleged.

NCB व भाजपमधील संगनमताची मविआ सरकारकडून उच्चस्तरीय चौकशी झाली पाहिजे. खाजगी लोक क्रूझवरील एनसीबी छाप्यात कसे? कोणत्या अधिकाराने? भाजपचा उपाध्यक्ष व एक फसवणूकीचा आरोपी यात आरोपींना ताब्यात घेताना कसे दिसतात? यांच्या गाडीवर "पोलीस" पाटी कशी? NCB ने त्यांचे काम भाजपाला दिले आहे का? pic.twitter.com/riyLPZKiQQ — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) October 6, 2021

Further, two men are seen escorting Arbaaz Merchant, also arrested in the case, in another video, and one of them is a member of the BJP, Malik alleged.

"If these two men are not officials of the NCB, then why were they escorting two high-profile people (Khan and Merchant),'' he asked.

The man seen with Merchant was in Gujarat on September 21-22 and could be connected to the seizure of about 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra Port, Malik claimed, asking the BJP to come clear on this person's credentials.

''The entire NCB is being used by the BJP to malign people, the Maharashtra government and Bollywood,'' Malik said, alleging that the anti-drug agency was targeting those who are against the saffron party.

"NCB should clarify what KP Gosawi's connection is with NCB? What was he doing during a high-profile raid like this," asked Nawab Malik.

Another video showing one "Manish Bhanushali" bringing Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchantt to the NCB office. "This person is Manish Bhanushali, who is a vice president of some wing of the BJP," Nawab Malik said.