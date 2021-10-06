YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nawab Malik alleges BJP-NCB collusion in drugs-on-cruise case, Aryan Khan's arrest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 06: NCP leader Nawab Malik, on Wednesday, suspected the BJP's role in the drugs-on-cruise case and Aryan Khan's arrest.

    Nawab Malik
    Nawab Malik

    Addressing a press conference, Malik alleged that BJP leaders are part of the NCB raid that took place onboard a Mumbai cruise on Saturday night.

    He also released a few videos, purportedly of the raid. A man who is seen escorting Aryan Khan in one of the videos was not an NCB official, and his social media profile states that he is a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur, the NCP leader alleged.

    Further, two men are seen escorting Arbaaz Merchant, also arrested in the case, in another video, and one of them is a member of the BJP, Malik alleged.

    "If these two men are not officials of the NCB, then why were they escorting two high-profile people (Khan and Merchant),'' he asked.

    The man seen with Merchant was in Gujarat on September 21-22 and could be connected to the seizure of about 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra Port, Malik claimed, asking the BJP to come clear on this person's credentials.

    ''The entire NCB is being used by the BJP to malign people, the Maharashtra government and Bollywood,'' Malik said, alleging that the anti-drug agency was targeting those who are against the saffron party.

    "NCB should clarify what KP Gosawi's connection is with NCB? What was he doing during a high-profile raid like this," asked Nawab Malik.

    Another video showing one "Manish Bhanushali" bringing Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchantt to the NCB office. "This person is Manish Bhanushali, who is a vice president of some wing of the BJP," Nawab Malik said.

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    shah rukh khan narcotics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X