    Navy's MiG-29K fighter jet crashes in Goa during routine training, pilot ejects safely

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Indian Navy's MiG-29K aircraft crashed in Goa on Sunday while on a routine training sortie. The pilot was able to eject himself safely and has been rescued. The crash took place at 10:30 AM.

    Navys MiG-29K fighter jet crashes in Goa during routine training, pilot ejects safely
    Representational Image

    "Today at around 1030 hours a MiG-29K aircraft, on a routine training sortie, crashed in Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Indian Navy, quoted by ANI, said.

    MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes in Goa; Both pilots eject safely

    Meanwhile, an enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.

      NEWS AT NOON FEB 23rd, 2020

      This comes three months after another MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed outside a village in Goa in November 2019.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
      X