Navratri 2017: Here's muhurat for Navami & Dashami

India is gripped in the religious fervour of 'Navratri' for the last eight days. Celebrities as well as common people are soaked in the devotion of Goddess Durga across India.

The devotees will perform special puja on the last three days of the 'Navratri'. Muhurat for the special occcassions are given below.

Maha Ashtami: 28th September, 2017 (Thursday) From Previous day 05:27pm to That day 07:31pm Puja - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja Sandhi Puja from 07:07pm to 07:55pm Bolidan at 07:31pm

Maha Navami: 29th September, 2017 (Friday) Navami from Previous day 07:31pm to That day 09:25pm Puja - Navami, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa. Aparahna Balidan Time = 12:37pm to 03:00pm Navami Homa Time = 05:30am to 05:22pm

Vijaya Dashami: 30th September, 2017 (Saturday) From Previous day 09:26pm to That day 11:02pm Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav. Durga Visarjan Time = 05:31pm to 07:53pm Vijay Muhurat = 01:24pm to 02:12pm Aparahna Puja Time = 12:37pm to 02:59pm.

''Phool Pati'' procession Gorkha devotees dance during ''Phool Pati'' procession on the seventh day of Navratri festival at Jharkhand Armed Temple (JAP) temple, in Ranchi on Wednesday. PTI Photo Celebrations in Vadodara Actor Aamir Khan prays during Navratri celebrations at Navlakhi in Vadodara on Sunday night. PTI Photo Dandiya dance Dandiya artists pose for a photo during Navratri celebrations in Bikaner on Sunday night. PTI Photo Lalita Panchami Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Photo Egyptian culture in pandal A comunity pandal highlights Egyptian culture during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Tuesday night. PTI Photo

OneIndia News