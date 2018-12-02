'Navjot Singh Sidhu used Kartarpur Corridor for political gains', says Union Minister Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Dec 2: Hitting out on Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's "exuberance" during the ceremony, Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said that it's time that "Sidhu does some serious introspection."

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, Puri accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of using the Kartarpur corridor ceremony for political purposes rather than a pilgrimage.

''Kartarpur inauguration was used by Navjot Singh Sidhu and people on the Pakistan side for political rather than religious purposes," he said.

"I concur with PM Narendra Modi's view that corridor initiative, anchored in hope, is like the fall of the Berlin wall. There can be goodwill, but if friends on other side persist with policies where they stand exposed then it would be undone," Puri tweeted. He further said: "Our Prime Minister wants peace but it takes two to tango".

Hardeep Puri and Cabinet minister Harsimrat Badal had gone to Pakistan to represent India at the ceremony.

Puri also took a veiled dig at Sidhu saying that "visiting a Gurudwara is not a laughter challenge." He said that the Congress leader must do some serious introspection. "I think Sidhu is being used," he opines.

The missive from the Union Housing Minister comes hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday evening joined issue with her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for his 'googly' remarks on Kartarpur Corridor engagement between two sides.

On Saturday afternoon, Pakistan has alleged that there is a "relentless negative propaganda campaign being waged by a section of the Indian media" on the Kartarpur Corridor initiative and hoped that "every effort would be made to preserve and take forward the Kartarpur spirit".