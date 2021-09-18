Navjot Singh Sidhu is disaster, oppose his name as new CM: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, Sep 18: Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped up attack on his rival Navjot Singh Sidhu and opposed his election as next chief minister of Punjab.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security...," said Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM.

"He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face...," he told in an exclusive interview to ANI.

"For sake of my country, I will oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu) name for CM of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa," Amarinder said.

Ending months of power tussle, Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab, as the state headed for elections in just about four months.

"I feel humiliated," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

"I have resigned, let them make anyone (next CM)," he further said.

He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, his media adviser said.

More than 50 Congress MLAs had reportedly written to Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister, a move that capped months of a fractious feud between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently made state Congress president much against the senior leader's wishes.

The Congress has 80 MLAs in the 117-member state assembly.

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 19:26 [IST]