    Navjot Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 28: In a surprise move, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress chief. However, he will continue to serve the party.

      Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief | Capt Amarinder Singh takes jibe | Oneindia News
      Navjot Sidhu

      Making the announcement on twitter, Sidhu said that he can never compromise on Punjab's future.

      "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Navjot Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

      Sidhu's resignation comes as a shock to the Congress leadership even as the Gandhis were warned about appointing Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

      It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

      Reportedly, Sidhu was upset that he wasn't named the chief minister after Amarinder Singh. Though, Sidhu was seen as Super Chief Minister, he was not consulted or was ignored in recent cabinet reshuffle.

      He was upset with the appointment of the "tainted" Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Chenni cabinet. Sidhu, instead been pitching for a berth to Punjab Congress Committee Scheduled Caste (SC) department head Raj Kunar Chhabewal.

      The development comes on a day, when former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is on a Delhi tour amid speculation about his future course of action.

      Amarinder Singh, in his first reaction on the development, said that Sidhu was "not a stable man" without taking his name.

      On Twitter, Amarinder Singh wrote, "I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. [sic]" Singh had recently resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following a bitter fallout with Sidhu.

      Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

