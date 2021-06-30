Navjot Sidhu meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Congress infighting

Amarinder to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu over lunch today; sets rumour mills rolling ahead of Punjab 2022 polls

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 30: Congress leader from Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi, a day after Rahul Gandhi snubbed a meeting with the Punjab leader.

"There is no meeting. I don't know what fuss you are making...," Rahul Gandhi told reporters on Tuesday.

Amid internal crisis, Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab to get their views and to formulate plans needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

On June 25, the former Congress president held one-on-one meetings with ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo and MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha.

He has already met state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

Singh had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

Early this month, Sidhu appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit.

On June 22, Singh appeared before the panel, headed by leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi. However, he returned to Chandigarh without an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP J.P. Aggarwal are members of the panel.