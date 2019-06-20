  • search
    Naveen Govt formulating new Health Policy and Vison 2025

    By PTI
    Bhubaneswar, June 20: With the Odisha government in the process of formulating a State Health Policy and Vision for 2025, chief district medical officers have been asked to collect suggestions from the people, a senior minister has said.

    Feedback and suggestions are required from the people, especially from the grassroot level, to provide quality health service to all, state Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Das said. The new health policy will also ensure free healthcare services to each in the state.

    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik
    No one will be deprived of free treatment as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has stressed for 'Health Care For All', Das said, while addressing a conference of chief district medical officers here on Wednesday. Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all.

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi

    "The focus has shifted from fragmented service delivery approach to comprehensive and determined method for quality health care," the minister said. Efforts are on to make Odisha a surplus state in the field of doctors and paramedics, he said. On the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Das said, 70 lakh families are covered under this flagship programme.

    odisha naveen patnaik

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
