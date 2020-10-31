BJP adopting Sardar as it has no freedom fighter of its own: Priyanka

National Unity Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kevadia, Oct 31: On the occasion of National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary.

It can be seen that this is the second day of PM Modi's two-day trip to Gujarat, his first visit to his home state after the coronavirus pandemic began.

At the same time, rose petals were showered on the statue from helicopters. Modi then headed to the parade ground and administered 'national unity pledge' to the gathering on this occasion. On Friday, Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as the National Unity Day, is celebrated to commemorate Sardar Patel, one of India's greatest freedom fighters.

On Friday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly called the Jungle Safari, in Kevadia. The zoological park has been set up near the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 'Arogya Van', 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in the same town. 'Arogya Van' is home to hundreds of plants and herbs that have medicinal value.