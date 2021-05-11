YouTube
    National Technology Day: PM Modi salutes hardwork of scientists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: On the occasion of National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the hard work of the scientists and remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On National Technology Day, we salute the hard work and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India's scientific and technological prowess."

    The Prime Minister said that in any challenging situation, the scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. "Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight Covid-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal," he added.

    It can be seen that the National Technology Day is celebrated every year in India on May 11 to commemorate the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology.

    This year, the theme of the National Technology Day is 'Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

    On May 11, 1998, India conducted three successful nuclear tests at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Operation Shakti, which was led by late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Two more nuclear tests were conducted on May 13.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:26 [IST]
    X