What is National Recruitment Agency? Common Eligibility Test (CET) for govt jobs

New Delhi, Aug 19: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the government will be setting up a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a common eligibility test.

Hailing the decision, Union minister Jitendra Singh called the creation of National Recruitment Agency as an historic decision and said it was possible due to the direct intervention of the Prime Minister.

Explaining the role of National Recruitment Agency, DoPT Secretary C. Chandramouli said Railways, Banks and SSC examinations will be brought under the newly formed agency.

"Some of the problems faced by candidates are the multiplicity of exams, fees, dates and expenses.

"There are more than 20 recruitment agencies in the Central government. Right now, we are bringing 3 agencies under the National Recruitment Agency and will eventually bring all of them under it"

"There are 1.25 lakh vacancies every year in Group B and C for Railways, banks and SSC for which 2.5 crore-3 crore people apply."

"The National Recruitment Agency will conduct the tier-1 examination for these three agencies online."

The agency will conduct exams in 12 languages, and it will be expanded to include more regional languages. The score will be valid for three years and candidates will have a chance to improve their score by taking the exam again.

Common registration, single fee, and common curriculum are among the benefits for candidates, he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposal in her Union budget speech on February 1 this year.

Key points:

NRA will be an autonomous society under Societies Act

NRA will conduct Tier-1 examination- Common Eligibility Test, CET

CET will be online examination

Every district will have atleast one exam centre