Akhilesh Yadav gives new name to ED investigation: 'Examination in Democracy'

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today; Congress stages protest

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 21: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with the National Herald case. This is the first time that any federal probe agency will be questioning the Congress president.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged protest against the ED for probing party chief Sonia Gandhi who is set to appear before the probe agency today in National Herald case.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in five days at the agency's headquarters in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi's ED appearance: Congress to hold nationwide protests today

Congress leaders and workers, including party MPs, had protested and courted arrest when Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in the same case and was questioned for several days. Some other Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge have also appeared before the probe agency earlier, in the same case.

The police have already put up barricades around the Congress office on Akbar Road anticipating a repeat of the protests.

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government was misusing probe agencies for political purposes and had "created a tradition of targeting our top leadership".

"We will oppose at all levels, inside and outside Parliament against this kind of 'vendetta politics' unleashed by the Modi-Shah duo. Protests against this kind of dirty politics will be done all over the country," said Khera.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Know all about Sonia Gandhi

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.