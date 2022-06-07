National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi unlikely to appear before ED tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED on June 8, Rahul on June 2

New Delhi, Jun 07: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, down with Covid-19, is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the National Herald case tomorrow.

Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi, who is yet recover from the infection, will wait for a green signal from the doctors. The Congress leader has sought more time from the ED to appear before it.

Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED wants to record the statement under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

What is the National Herald case?

The beginning of the case against National Herald case can be traced back to 2012 when Indian politician and economist Subramanian Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, filed a case Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others for conspiring to cheat and also alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds.

The National Herald case relates to a equity transaction in which Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are accused of allegedly misappropriating assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by paying a paltry sum of just Rs 50 lakh.

The Gandhis, however, have denied any wrongdoing, but courts have found merit in the allegations against them.