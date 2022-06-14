YouTube
    National Herald case: ED summons Rahul Gandhi for 3rd time on Wednesday

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the third time on Wednesday. The Congress leader was questioned for nearly 10 hours by officers of the federal agency for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the National Herald money-laundering case.

    Officials said he has been called again as the questioning and the recording of a statement are taking a long time.

    Gandhi arrived at the ED headquarters, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his questioning began at 11:30 am. After a session of about four hours, he took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He rejoined the questioning around 4:30 pm.

    The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned and his statement was recorded.

    rahul gandhi national herald scam

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 21:38 [IST]
    X