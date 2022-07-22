Rape is a global issue, not just India's problem: Filmmaker

Now, teachers can send their own name for National Award for Teachers

National Award winner filmmaker Srijit Mukherji gets legal notice for ‘Gumnami Baba', film on Netaji

I get inspiration and energy from you, PM tells award-winning children

Aadhar Card not mandatory to file nominations for National Awards

National Film Awards 2022: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big; Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor prize

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jul 22: Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.

The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for "Soorarai Pottru". The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize.

Award-winning magical realism memoir The Water Phoenix has a Bengaluru launch

The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".

The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.