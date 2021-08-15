PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: ‘India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

India takes pride in having largest vaccination programme in the world: PM Modi

Govt to supply fortified rice to poor by 2024 via different schemes such as Midday Meal : PM Modi

From 2014 to 2021: A look at Narendra Modi's Independence Day Turban tradition

National Education Policy a means to fight poverty: PM Narendra Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: The New Education Policy is a means to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

He said the new policy focuses on encouraging teaching in regional languages.

"I consider the new National Education Policy a means to fight against poverty. Today, the country has a new ''National Education Policy'' to meet the needs of the 21st century," the prime minister said during his Independence Day speech.

75th Independence Day: 'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,’ PM Modi recites poem at Red Fort

He said the NEP has a special feature under which sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular.

Sports are also one of the most effective means to move forward in life, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 10:36 [IST]