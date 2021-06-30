'Save the saviors': IMA to protest against assault of doctors on June 18, hospitals to remain open

National Doctors Day: PM Modi to address doctors’ community on July 1

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the doctors community at a programme organised by the IMA on July 1.

PM Modi said that India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. July 1 is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 on July 1, I will address the doctors' community, PM Modi said in a tweet.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, PM Modi spoke against vaccine hesitancy, which has been seen in a section of the population, and also talked to some residents of Dulariya village, a tribal area in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, as they shared fears and doubts being spread about the jabs.

Reassuring people about vaccine safety, he said over 31 crore people have been vaccinated in the country.

"I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to 100 years of age, she too has taken both doses... Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous," he added, while speaking on phone to a villager.

If someone says corona is gone, do not be under this mistaken notion, Modi said, adding that the virus ailment is a "master of disguise" which surfaces in myriad new forms, a reference to its mutants.

"And to protect ourselves from it, we have two ways. One is adhering to the protocol for corona; wearing a mask, frequently washing hands with soap, maintaining social distancing. The other way is, along with all this, getting vaccinated. This too is a good safety shield," he said.

Modi hailed the feat of administering over 86 lakh vaccine doses in a single day on June 21 at the start of the new phase of inoculation under which all adults are being given free jabs by the Union government.

With the National Doctors Day falling on July 1, Modi lauded the contribution of doctors in the corona period and said the day has become all the more special this time.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 15:24 [IST]