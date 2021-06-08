National Best Friend Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to share with your bestie

Video: The puppy is eager to play with its big buddy; watch what the biggie does to him

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 08: June 8 marks the National Best Friends Day 2021 in the in the United States of America.

As the name suggests, on this day you can express your gratitude towards the people who are the biggest support in your life and are closest to you - your best friends.

However, you can still make your best friend's day special by sending out wishes and photos to let them know you're keeping them in your mind during these tough times.

Some people are so special in our lives that it's hard to imagine existing in a universe without them. Happy Best Friend Day.

When we met first you were sweet, gradually you became sweeter and now you are the sweetest person I know. You are my best friend for life. Happy Best Friend Day.

Time and distance are important in every relationship. But with a friend like you, who lives in my heart, we will never be separated by distance because we are connected at heart. Happy Best Friend Day.

Not many things in life make me happy. But you are an exception. Happy Best Friend Day.

Thank you for being my bundle of joy. Thank you for being supportive and kind and for believing in me when no one else did. Happy Best Friend Day.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 12:39 [IST]