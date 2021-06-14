Karnataka Unlock Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

'Gone too early': Sorrowful condolences pour in for Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay

BPL families which lost earning member to COVID to get Rs one lakh relief in Karnataka

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passes away at 3:34 am today, family decides to donate his organs

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 14: National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who was hospitalised after meeting with a road accident on Sunday, breathed his last at at 3:34 am at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday (15-06-2021) .

After undergoing a surgery for brain hemorrhage, Sanchari Vijay was declared brain dead by the doctors. His family subsequently decided to donate his organs.

In a statement issued on Monday, Apollo Hospitals said,''He was showing signs of brain failure.''

The accident took place on Saturday night, in Bannerghatta road when Sancahri of Naanu Avanalla Avalu fame was returning on a bike, after meeting his friend.

"Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol," a statement from the hospital said.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Arun Nayak said that Vijay's condition has been deteriorating since he was taken to hospital on Sunday. He did not respond to treatment. The doctors suggested he had suffered severe and probably irreversible brain damage, indicating chances of survival is less.

"We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment," Dr Nayak said.

Meanwhile, family members have decided to donate his organs.

Actor Sudeep announced the news of Sanchari Vijay on social media and paid tributes.

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

However, clarifying on reports of the actor's death, doctor, treating the actor said that he has been declared dead and is still breathing. Will be under observation for next 6 hours.

Vijay is basically a theatre articst and has appeared in a slew of Kannada films including Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi among others. The actor has done some Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films as well.

Few reports also suggest that the actor along with his friends were distributing free ration kits and essentials to the needy, hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain-dead due to bike accident | Oneindia News

He shot to fame with his performance as a transgender person in the critically-acclaimed movie Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also fetched him his first National Award.

The 38-year-old actor made his acting debut with the 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna. Sanchari Vijay was last seen in the 2020 Kannada film ACT 1978.