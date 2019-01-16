Nation wants people like Shah Faesal, his resignation not in “country's interest”: BJP

Kavinder Gupta

Latest reaction came from former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta who said that Faesal's decision to quit the service was not in "country's interest".

"Such a decision isn't in country's interest. We want such people to work for country's welfare instead of speaking in support of militants, supporting militants is like supporting Pakistan," Gupta told ANI. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Satya Pal Malik

Earlier, hailing Shah Faesal as an "efficient" and "dedicated" IAS officer, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said although the former's decision to join politics was personal, he could have served people better as an officer rather than as a politician.

"Faesal was an efficient and dedicated officer who rendered his services with great zeal and enthusiasm for the welfare of the state and its people particularly belonging to weaker sections of the society. In case, he would continue his service as an IAS officer, he could serve the people of society in a better way," the Governor said in a statement.

P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, saying the world will take note of "his cry of anguish and defiance". In a series of tweets, the former home and finance minister claimed whatever Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, had said was an indictment of the Narendra Modi government.

"Though sad, I salute Mr Shah Faesal IAS (now resigned). Every word of his statement is true and is an indictment of the BJP government. The world will take note of his cry of anguish and defiance," he said.

Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that Faesal not condemning terrorism "is an indication of lack of conviction".

"You can't enjoy protection of security forces against a potential attack and at the same time not be courageous enough to point out at a terrorist as a terrorist but find a soft target in an Indian state which is tolerant and gives leverage to your expression..This in itself is an indication of lack of conviction. If you have the conviction then you should be ready to condemn the act of terrorism," Singh told ANI today.

Faesal, a 2009 Kashmiri IAS topper, resigned from service. In a Facebook post he wrote that he took the decision in protest against "unabated killings in Kashmir, the marginalisation of Muslims and subversion of public institutions" by the government at the centre.