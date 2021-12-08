CDS Rawat: The general who reduced militancy in Northeast and planned the surgical strikes

Nation lost one of its bravest sons: President Kovind on CDS Gen. Rawat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: Condolences poured in from various quarters over the death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that the nation has lost its bravest sons.

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji.

CDS General Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family, the President said in a tweet.

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

It's deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the President also said.

It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

General Bipin Rawat has died in a chopper crash that took place in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu earlier today.

Deeply anguished: PM Modi, other leaders condole demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 19:42 [IST]