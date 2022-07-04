YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Nasty mindset': BJP slams Yashwant Sinha over rubber stamp Rashtrapati remark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 04: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday hit back at joint opposition candidate for Presidential polls Yashwant Sinha for his ''rubber stamp Rashtrapati'' ramraks.

    BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi said a feeling that an Adivasi woman is not capable of the position, itself depicts one's ''nasty mindset''.

    Yashwant Sinha
    Yashwant Sinha

    He was reacting to a question regarding Sinha urging BJP-led NDA's nominee for the elections, Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to a tribal community in Odisha, to make an affirmation that she will not be a ''rubber stamp Rashtrapati''.

    ''Certainly, the country doesn't need a rubber stamp Rashtrapati, but also, in the same way, the mindset of indulging in false propaganda against a self-made Adivasi woman, who has proved her capability, is dangerous. The state of mind that feels oneself alone to be worthy is dangerous,'' Ravi said.

    Speaking to reporter, he said, ''Murmu, an Adivasi woman has already proved her capabilities, as the Governor of Jharkhand, as a minister and MLA in Odisha and as a lecturer in a college. A feeling that the Adivasi woman is not capable for the position itself depicts one's nasty mindset.''

    Murmu will be visiting Karnataka on July 10 to seek votes, Ravi said, as he also stated that based on the current numbers, her victory is certain in the July 18 presidential polls.

    On Sunday, Yashwant Sinha had urged his rival and NDA's candidate for presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu to make an affirmation that she will not be a rubber stamp Rashtrapati.

    Comments

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp slams yashwant sinha politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X