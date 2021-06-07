Nasal spray a game changer? When will Intranasal vaccine be available? Are BBV154 Covid-19 jab for children?

If vaccines are free, why should private hospitals charge for them: Rahul to PM Modi

New Delhi, June 07: As the second wave of Covid-19 recedes, eEfforts are being ramped up for massive production of vaccines and make them available in the shortest possible time.

Intranasal vaccines, which might be easier to use and distribute than needle-based vaccines, could help close the gap.

According to World Health Organisation this nasal vaccines whose clinical trials are underway in India could be a game changer for children.

They could also make for useful booster shots against emerging variants of the virus. And if they work for COVID-19, some immunologists hope that they could kick off a new wave of investment in intranasal vaccines for other diseases.

When will nasal spray covid vaccine be available?

After successfully launching its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech will soon launch its nasal vaccine Intranasal. The company has started its phase 1 and phase 2 trials and is expected to provide 10 crore doses of its doses by December.

According to Bharat Biotech, its intranasal vaccine, BBV154, creates an immune response at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) essential for blocking both infection and transmission of Covid-19.

The pharma company claims that the vaccine will have fewer side effects as it does not require a needle for administration.

People will not have to go to a medical professional for the vaccine and will be able to administer it themselves as nasal drops. The company has said that the nasal vaccine will be cheaper than the other vaccines available in the market.

Bharat Biotech also claims that the vaccine would be suitable for children as well as adults.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said research is continuing on a nasal spray vaccine which, if successful, can significantly boost India's vaccination drive.

Asserting that vaccines are like a protection shield against the virus, he also asserted that with the efforts made in the country recently, vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

All you need to know about BBV154 - A novel adenovirus vectored, intranasal vaccine for COVID-19

The nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response - neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses

Immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) - essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19

Non-invasive, Needle-free.

Ease of administration - does not require trained health care workers.

Elimination of needle-associated risks (injuries and infections).

High compliance (Ideally suits for children's and adults).

Scalable manufacturing - able to meet global demand.