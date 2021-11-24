YouTube
    NASA is launching a spacecraft to smash an asteroid: Here is when and where to watch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: NASA is al set to launch a spacecraft with a simple mission. The launch is aimed at smashing an asteroid at 15,000 mph.

    NASA is launching a spacecraft to smash an asteroid: Here is when and where to watch

    COMING UP: #DARTMission launch! Our first test of #PlanetaryDefense is set to lift off at 1:21am ET (06:21 UTC) to attempt to change the motion of a non-threatening asteroid. Tune in at 12:30am ET (05:30 UTC) for live coverage: http://nasa.gov/live, NASA said in a tweet.

    The @SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the DART spacecraft is vertical on the launch pad at @SLDelta30 in California! Launch is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 1:21am ET (Nov. 23 at 10:21pm PT) #DARTMission #PlanetaryDefense More at: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmX9x1oZ, another tweet read.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:47 [IST]
