Narendra Modi, French President Macron discuss Indo-Pacific cooperation, Afghanistan crisis

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan and concerns over possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, women rights, minorities, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    The two leaders reviewed bilateral collaboration in Indo-Pacific region and important role that India-France partnership plays in promoting stability, security in the region. The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations, in spirit of India-France Strategic Partnership, the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

    "Authorities in power must cut their ties with international terrorism, allow humanitarian organisations to operate and respect fundamental rights of Afghan women and men," the French President's Office said in a statement.

    The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to coordinate ahead of multilateral summits such as G20 and COP26. President Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomed India's decision to resume vaccine exports to COVAX, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said in a statement.

    The two leaders agreed to act jointly and with Europe in Indo Pacific, to keep the region stable and free of hegemony. France has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India's strategic autonomy, the statement added.

    Last week, the Australian government had abruptly cancelled a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract with France and choose to acquire American nuclear-powered vessels.

