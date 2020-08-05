YouTube
    Narendra Modi becomes the first prime minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi create history, when he becomes the first PM to visit Ram Janmabhoomi and offer his prayers.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane to Lucknow. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi, said PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. "We'll honour him with headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. We also hope that he rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi."

    This is the method, PM Modi would use to plant the Parijat sapling in Ayodhya

    "PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya," the PMO tweeted. A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

    From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

    He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan', the statement said.

    He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

